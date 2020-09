Death Notices

Allen A. Steinke, 76, of Albany passed away Saturday at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jackie Gene Boone, Jr., 71, of Albany passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Joan Therese Armstrong, 82, of Albany passed away on September 20, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

David Allen Cunningham, 70, of Albany passed away Saturday at the Blue Haven Memory Care in Dallas. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Beau Diane Parsons, 82, of Albany passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.