 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Death Notices

Rolland A. Forrester, 78, of Lebanon, died Nov. 19, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Edward "Butch" L. Martin, Jr., 68, of Sweet Home, died Nov. 20, 2022 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Corinthian Jimi Nordahl, 29, of Las Vegas, formerly of Albany, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Lois A. Thurton, 75, of Salem, passed away, Wednesday, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Lou Weidner, 79, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News