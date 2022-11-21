Death Notices

Rolland A. Forrester, 78, of Lebanon, died Nov. 19, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Edward "Butch" L. Martin, Jr., 68, of Sweet Home, died Nov. 20, 2022 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Corinthian Jimi Nordahl, 29, of Las Vegas, formerly of Albany, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Lois A. Thurton, 75, of Salem, passed away, Wednesday, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Lou Weidner, 79, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.