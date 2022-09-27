Death Notices
Bonnie J. Morehead, 78, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Tung Nguyen, 84, of Corvallis, died Sept. 23 in Portland. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
