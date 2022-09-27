 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices

Bonnie J. Morehead, 78, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Tung Nguyen, 84, of Corvallis, died Sept. 23 in Portland. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

