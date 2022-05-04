Death Notices

George Allen Brunson, 90, of Lebanon, passed away May 3, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Patricia J. Gribble, 68, of Lebanon, passed away May 2, 2022, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Claranell B. Hardenburger, 104, a long time Corvallis resident, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her home. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Emery "Butch" Lundy II, 77, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday May 3, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home

Edwin (Ed) J. Sherman, 75, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday April 28, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Beverly J. Sledge, 76, of Lebanon, passed away May 3, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Martin M. Stein, 67, of Newport, passed away May 3, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.