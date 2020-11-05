Death Notices

Mitchell L. Peterson, 63, of Lebanon passed away on November 2, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Judith “Judy” Gaulin, 80, of Corvallis passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Corvallis. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.

James W. Swanson, 79, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Corvallis. Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements.

John “Bob” Kaser, 81, of Corvallis passed away at his home on November 1, 2020. DeMoss-Durdan is handling the arrangements.

Floyd “Gene” E. Nagel, 74, of Tangent passed away at his home on November 3, 2020. DeMoss-Durdan is handling the arrangements.

Ted Rusk, 72, of Alsea passed away at Evergreen Hospice House. DeMoss-Durdan is handling the arrangements.

James Curtiss Kalebaugh, 93, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Alice Grace Gallogly, 89, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.