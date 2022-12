Death Notices

Lyndell Sue Allen, 82, of Scio, passed away on December 12, 2022. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.

Rodney William Bellis, 84, of Albany, passed away Monday, December 12 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Stephen Franklin, 67, of Jefferson Oregon, passed away in his home on December 13, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

Margarete Gertrud Kummerow, age 93, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Florence Lebow, 71, of Albany, passed away in her home on December 6th, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Terry Eugene Miller, 74, of Albany, passed away Saturday, December 10 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.