Benjamin Wilson Allen, 70, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Wesley E. Burns Jr., 70, of Lebanon, passed away May 19, 2023, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert L. "Bud" Cox, 86, of Albany, passed away May 14 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Warren LaValle Evans, of Lebanon, passed away on May 11, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jack Larry Gourley, 72, a longtime resident of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Albany. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Kevin James McBrearty, 48, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kenneth L. Salisbury, 77, of Albany, passed away May 17, 2023, at the Lebanon Veterans Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.