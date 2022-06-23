Death Notices

Debra Ann Brownfield, 65, of Toledo, died June 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Robert "Bob" J. Clark, 85, of Albany, passed away peacefully at home June 21, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Alvin "Bud" Henry Hamm, 87, died Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Willamette Springs Memory Care. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Melvin "Mel" Luther McDaniel, 77, passed away in his home June 15th, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Bryan Jeremiah Parker, 28, died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Scott Richard Reiling, 52, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.