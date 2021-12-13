 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Eleanor A. Barr, 89, of Albany, passed away December 9, 2021 at her residence. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Eugene "Gene" Coddington, 93, of Lebanon, died December 4, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Diego B. Long, 49, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Winona M. Olson, 81, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Bradley M. Rinkin, 53, of Albany, passed away December 8, 2021, at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Albert H. Russell, 86, of Lebanon, died December 10, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Martin E. Thompson, 93, of Corvallis, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living, in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News