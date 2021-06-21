Death Notices

Walter Melvin Clair, 88, of Albany, died June 18, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Lois Isabel Williams Crow, 96, of Albany, passed away June 19, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert Earl Eriksen, 93, longtime resident of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, in Arizona. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Phyllis V. Foley, 92 of Albany passed away on Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kenneth M. Fry, 84, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis, Saturday, June 19, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ted Gay, 75, of Lebanon, died, Saturday, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

O. Wanda Gray, 99, passed away June 19, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bill G. Lanham, 86, of Albany died June 17, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Hilda Hurst, 91, of Albany died June 18, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.