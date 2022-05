Death Notices

Catharine Forde, 61, died at her residence in Corvallis, Oregon, on May 2, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jackson Frost, 88, of Albany, passed away Thursday in Veneta. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Randall "Randy" Hudson, 69, formerly of Lebanon, died May 6, 2022 in Independence. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Allen Ray, 56, died at his residence in Corvallis, Oregon, on May 3, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Andrew David Wright, 49, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com