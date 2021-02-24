Death Notices

Steve Alan Craig, 65 of Albany, died on February 23, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Fredrick Bruce Marsico, 67, of Lebanon, died February 22, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William Henry Marstall, 96, of Corvallis, died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donna L. Rice, 90, of Lebanon, died February 24, 2021 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.