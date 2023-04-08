David M. Smith, age 82, of Philomath, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at his home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Linda Sue Taylor, 65, of Albany, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
David M. Smith, age 82, of Philomath, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at his home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Linda Sue Taylor, 65, of Albany, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.