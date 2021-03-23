 Skip to main content
Death Notices

Death Notices

Rebecca Lynn Blank, 64, of Sweet Home, died Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Bobbie Lee Davis, 85, of Sweet Home, died Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Michael Lewis Garber, 76, of Lebanon, died Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Robert Stephen Giuliani, 72, of Albany, died March 19, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Frances "Fran" Gaskey Hughes, 97, of Sweet Home, died Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Leslie Knowlton, 76, of Corvallis, Oregon, died at his home on Sunday, March 21, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Larry J. Pegg, 79, of Corvallis, died March 20, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Larry Ray Porter, 72, of Sweet Home, died Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

