Death Notices

Daniel K. Chapman, 73, of Harrisburg, died August 31, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Sandra Mae Chapman, 74, of Corvallis, died August 25, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Clement DeVaux Jr., 67, of Newport, passed away at the Corvallis Manor on August 31, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ralph Eugene Giuffre, 85, of Corvallis, passed away on August 24, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Danny M. Knutson, 85, of Lebanon, died August 31, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Susan L. Raines, 80, of Corvallis, died Thursday, August 31, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.