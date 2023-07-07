Kerry Alynn Aubry, 63, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
R. H. "Buzz" Collins, 96, of Lebanon, died, June 27, 2023 in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Leonard W. McCammon, 85, of Philomath, died Monday, July 3, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Yvonne Lenore Pappadis, 65, a Sweet Home resident passed away Tuesday July 4, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.