Wilma Lorene Bright, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Barry Alan Brown, 68, of Albany, passed away Wednesday evening at the Sheridan Care Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Royce D. Cantrell, 72, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his Adair Village home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Eugene Albert Small, 87, passed away in Corvallis, on March 20, 2023. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral is handling arrangements.
Carrie N. Trontvet, 59, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
David Witte, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.