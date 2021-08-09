Death Notices

Velmer M. Daugherty, 92, passed away August 7, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

Roger Lee Dorsey, 80, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

William Gruzensky, 105, of Lebanon, died August 6, 2021, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steve L. Johnson, 60, passed away August 2, 2021, in Corvallis. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

Gerald H. Pierson, 93, of Corvallis, passed away August 4, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

Dorothy M. Trent, 95, died August 9, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Linda "Dianne" Whitehead, 72, of Lebanon, died August 8, 2021 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Bill D. Woodall, 87, of Adair Village, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, August 5, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Shirley A. Works, 85, of Lebanon, died July 24, 2021, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.