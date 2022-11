Death Notices

Bruce Otto Berkel, 92, of Corvallis, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Anne Day, 90 of Albany, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Barbara Evans, 86, of Albany, passed away Saturday at Avamere of Albany. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Robert "Bob" Hodson, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on November 19, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jerry G. Jones, 87, of Albany, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Albany Oregon. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kim A. Landis, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Malynda Ann Orr, 71, of Philomath, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Princeton E. Pomaikai, 65, of Corvallis, died Nov. 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Margaret Mary Rainbolt, 83, of Brownsville passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

David Whiteaker, 77, passed away in Corvallis, on Nov. 15, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Charles S. Woods, of Corvallis, passed away at the Conifer House on November 21, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.