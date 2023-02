Anna Maria Aylward, 96, formerly of Albany, passed away Wednesday at the Golden Years Adult Care Home in Tigard, OR. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cheryl Alice Caldwell, 77, of Scio, passed away at her home on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Melvin Eugene Claborn Sr., 82, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

John “Tom” Thomas Hyer, 97, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Helen Kay Jonas, 92, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Travis Ott Longo, of Albany, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.