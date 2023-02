Betty Jean Cornelison, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Helen Melanie Fritcher, of Albany, passed away on Feb. 16, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Gassner, 95, of Summit, died Feb. 17, 2023 at her home in Summit. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Tiffany Ann Henderson, 45, of Albany, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Thaiyong “Joe” Mavichien, 72, of Albany, passed away Saturday at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Alfred “Mac” McNulty, 99, of Lebanon, died February 16, 2023 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Karri Jo Ponke, 55, of Albany, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lyle E. Taisey, of Tangent, passed away on Feb. 16, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.