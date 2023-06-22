Death Notices
Victor John Carlson, 60, of Brownsville passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Gary D Nelson, of Albany, passed away on June 22, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Thomas Wayn Thornhill, 76, of Lincoln City, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House on Monday, June 19, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James Peter Veen, 74, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Thomas Russell York, 63, of Sweet Home passed away Monday June 19, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.