Death Notices

Lorene M. Andross, 76, of Lebanon, died June 23, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements

Catherine "Cathy" Johnson, 50, of Lebanon, died June 22, 2021, in Clackamas. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

John Peter Krier, 78, of Albany, passed away June 14, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Homer Lee Rhodaback, 77, of Albany, passed away June 22, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ethel Ann Scilacci, 74, of Corvallis, passed away at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.