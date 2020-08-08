Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michele Irene Andersen, 36, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Kenneth W. Bate, 90, longtime Sweet Home resident, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Lebanon Veterans Home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Brenda Jean Collins, 56, of Albany passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Gerald Lee Stroud, 57, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Edgar Benjamin Volkers, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com