You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices

Death Notices

{{featured_button_text}}

Michele Irene Andersen, 36, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Kenneth W. Bate, 90, longtime Sweet Home resident, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Lebanon Veterans Home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

Brenda Jean Collins, 56, of Albany passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Gerald Lee Stroud, 57, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Edgar Benjamin Volkers, 82, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News