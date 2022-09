Death Notices

Jenny Carlson, of Harrisburg, passed away on September 27, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Pamela Chong, 71, of Corvallis passed away Sunday September 18, at the hospital. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Larry D. Cole, 72, of Kings Valley, passed away on September 25, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cassandra "Cassie" Lambert, of Sweet Home, passed away at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital on September 27, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richard "Dick" Lantz, 78, of Corvallis, passed away September 17, 2022. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.