Death Notices

George Delwyn Cooper, 84, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Henry Winston Deja, 67, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth "Betty" Lamb, of Albany, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Byron "Bill" William Mabee Jr., 93, of Sweet Home passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Cleo Irene Marineau, 98, of Albany, passed away at her home on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Diane Christine Marsters, 77, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Chelsey Nelson, 36, of Lebanon, passed away, January 13, 2023 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Audrey Elaina Pearce, 60, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Susan Shumway, 79, passed away in Albany, Oregon on Jan. 13, 2023. Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sue Ann Tenbusch, 72, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Douglas Dean Thurber, 80, of Philomath, passed away Sunday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gerold Lee VanBrocklin, 75, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.