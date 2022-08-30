Death notices
Robert John Bornheimer, 93, of Albany, Oregon, passed away August 26, 2022 at his home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Geraldine Marie Brandon, 68, of Albany, passed away Monday evening at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sean Patrick Maloney, 61, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House Saturday, August 27, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Frank George Schamp, 87, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon on August 27, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.