Luke Buehner, 39, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Gregory M. Burt, of Albany, passed away on March 13, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Francis J. Haugen, 76, of Corvallis, passed away March 10, 2023 at Corvallis Manor. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

John Edward Jaco, 65, of Albany, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Rafael Mora Sr., of Albany, passed away on March 12, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Nelson F. Pettit, 62, of Corvallis, passed away March 12, 2023. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Matthew Lloyd Sizemore, of Albany, passed away on March 6, 2023. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Matthew Malachi Tryon, 39, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Lois J. Walden, 94, of Corvallis, passed away March 8, 2023 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.