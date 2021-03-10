Death Notices

Jack Barrow, 85, of Corvallis, died at his home in Corvallis on Monday. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gwendolyn (aka Arden) Callis, 92, of Corvallis, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at home. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan.

Brian Scott Flower, 63, of Sweet Home, died at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Monday. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Melissa Christine-Sime Klumph, 43, of Sweet Home, died Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

John Lindsey, 54, of Lebanon, died March 9, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Cordell Kaye Sele, 89, of Sweet Home, died Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Myrna Louise Shaw, 78, of Corvallis, died at her Corvallis home on Monday. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.