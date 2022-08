Death notices

Sylvia Christensen, 85, passed away at her home in Toledo, Oregon, on July 31, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Melvin C. Hofmann, 94, of Albany, passed away Sunday morning at Quail Run. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Martha Mae Olsen, 72, of Albany, passed away Thursday, July 28. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joseph Joe" Lee Wade, 48 of Albany, passed away Saturday at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Betty Vee Young, 98, of Lebanon, formerly of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.