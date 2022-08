Death notices

Linda Marie Baker, 74, of Albany, passed away on August 16, 2022 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

James N. Bowman, 89, or Corvallis, died Saturday, August 20, at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Pete Gilbert , 89, passed away on August 20, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are being made by Fisher Funeral Home.

Eunice Euvonne Murphy, 83, of Albany, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.