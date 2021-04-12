Death notices

Maud Katherine Corl, 93, of Corvallis, passed away at her Corvallis home Friday, April 9, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Rosanna Esther Evarts, 99, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Harold Kenneth Grove, 89, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, April 9. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Linda Ann Johnson, 73, of Corvallis, passed away at her home in Corvallis on Sunday, April 11. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Margret M. Johnson, 94, died on Monday, April 12, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Larry Edward Martell, 65, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, April 11. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.