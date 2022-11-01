Death Notices

Darlene Duckett, of Albany, passed away at their home on October 29, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

David H. Gobeli, 80, of Corvallis, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home.

Graciela “Mica” Guzman, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice on October 30, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Candy Heins, 73, of Junction City, passed away October 21, 2022. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.

Sierra Dawn McDaniel, 33, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home.

Michael Miller, 44, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. Arrangements by DeMoss Durdan funeral Home.

Allen E. King, 84, of Lebanon, passed away October 30, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral home is handling arrangements.

Colin G. King, 98, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in late October 2022. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joshua Smart, 32, passed away in his home on October 30, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.