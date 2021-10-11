Death Notices

James Graham Ballantyne, 49, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Sandra Lee Emmons, 72, of Scio, died October 9, 2021 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Brayden Garber, 19, of Lebanon died October 6, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral home is handling arrangements.

Edmund William Hake, 83, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at his home in Corvallis on Friday, October 8, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Randall "Randy" Anthony Lazarus, 60, of Albany passed away on October 7, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

David Lee George Phillips, 54, of Lebanon died October 9, 2021 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joseph G. Redmond, 96, of Lebanon died October 9, 2021 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Donna Helen Shackelford, 68, of Albany passed away on September 27, 2021 at her home in Albany, Oregon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.