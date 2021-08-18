Death Notices

Earlene Rae Flatch, 82, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Jimmy Stanley Frazier, 70, of Albany, passed away at his home August 12, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

David DeWayne Hughes, 62, of Albany, passed away at his residence on August 12, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Daniel A. Nixon, 70, of Albany, passed away August 16, at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.