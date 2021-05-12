 Skip to main content
Death Notices
Death Notices

Edward "Ed" Kramer, 80, of Jefferson, died May 7, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Vicki Sue Swift, 75, of Albany, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Helping Hearts adult foster care in Sweet Home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joy A. VanEpps, 69, died Monday, May 10, 2021, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

David Douglas York, 57, formerly of Lebanon, passed away in Gresham, April 20, 2021. Care entrusted to Omega Funeral & Cremation Service in Portland.

