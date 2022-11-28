 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Thomas Groat, 69, of Albany, passed away at Samaritan Lebanon Hospital on Nov. 21, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ellen Jane Human, 82, of Albany, passed away Nov. 22, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steven Bruce Luke, 76, of Lebanon, died Nov. 24, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth “Betty” Meyer, 94, of Albany, passed away Nov. 20, 2022. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.

Marguerite Rawie, 75, of Keizer, Oregon, passed away at the Salem Hospital on Nov. 22, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ronald Allen Wolfe, 72, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

