Death Notices

Dennis James Barrall, 72 of Portland, passed away on Saturday, July 23, at Adventist Health in Portland. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Richard "Dick" Alfred Gray, 91, of Lacomb, died, July 26, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lorna Reynolds, 77, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Izella Pearl Stuivenga, age 90, died Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.