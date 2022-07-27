 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices

  • 0

Dennis James Barrall, 72 of Portland, passed away on Saturday, July 23, at Adventist Health in Portland. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richard "Dick" Alfred Gray, 91, of Lacomb, died, July 26, 2022 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Lorna Reynolds, 77, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Izella Pearl Stuivenga, age 90, died Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts, spawn aliens theory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News