Death Notices

Leslie G. Adams, 85, of Lebanon, passed away September 4, 2022 in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert "Bob" Lee Campbell, 75, of Albany, passed away Sunday morning at Timberwood Court Memory Care. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mary Jo Colburn, 63, of Aumsville passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

David John Collins, 78, passed away in Brownsville, Oregon in his home on September 2, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Francis Christopher "Aloysius" Marthaller, 66, of Albany, passed away at his home peacefully on September 4, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kenneth E. Rowe, age 88, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at his Corvallis home. Arrangements are pending. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory.

Daniel K. Thompson, 73, of Harrisburg, passed away August 31. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.