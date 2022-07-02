Death Notices

Pearl L. Flegal, 95, of Corvallis, died July 1 at Regent Court Memory Care in Corvallis. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Mark Edward Nelson, 57, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Bette JS Oden, 76, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Frank Sorensen, 91, passed away at his residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon on June 28, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Margaret Ann Wischnofske, 75, passed away at Brookdale Memory Care on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:32am. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.