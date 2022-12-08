 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Gladys Louise Crittenden, 86, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 7, 2022 at the Lydia's House in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Duane Lee Higley, 88, of Corvallis, passed away Nov. 24 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Richard M. McLocklin, 69, of Albany, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

David Michael Myers, 70, of Albany, passed away Monday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Randall "Randy" Carl Nyman, 41, of McMinnville, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Alvin "Al" Olsen, 93, of Albany, passed away Dec. 4, 2022 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Doris Sayles, 86, of Albany, passed away Monday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Shirley Ruth Still, 91, of Lebanon, died December 4, 2022 at the Mennonite Home in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

