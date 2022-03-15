 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

June Brown, 83, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in Portland. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Roseanne Virginia Lupoli, 53, of Sweet Home, passed away Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Jean Alice Herbert, 83, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Dorla D. Van Epps, 91, of Lebanon, passed away March 12, 2022 in Tigard. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ruth H Vrell, 79, of Albany, passed away Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

