Death Notices

Bette M. Benedetti, 96, of Albany passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marjorie Chamberlain, 77, of Keizer passed away at Avamere Court in Keizer, Thursday July 13th, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home to handle arrangements.

Henry August Gonseth, 82, of Lebanon passed away at the Regency of Albany nursing facility Thursday July 13th, 2023. Arrangements by Fisher Funeral Home.

Dolores Darlene Herzberg, 92, of Lebanon passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Jeraldine Louise Johnson, 87, of Corvallis, passed away July 17, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Chris R. Kennel, 59, of Albany, passed away in his home on Friday, July 7, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kay L. King , 62, of Monroe passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Barbara Jean Lafayette, 92, of Brownsville, passed away July 16, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Harry B. Lagerstedt, 97, of Corvallis, passed away July 15, 2023 at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Vancouver WA. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Carl "Tony" Schackman, 79, formerly of Lebanon, died, July 17, 2023 in Eugene. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jennifer R. Tegner, 43, of Albany passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Wesley Ray Yoder, 66, of Springfield passed away July 17th in Springfield. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.