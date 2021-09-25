Death Notices

Barbara Jean Clark, 81, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Benny Maurice Funk, 71, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Services will be through Andreason's Cremation & Burial Services.

Raymond R. Gage, 72, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Rev. Curtis Myers, 85, of Albany, passed away on Friday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.