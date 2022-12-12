 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices

Dallas Clinton Allee Jr., 76, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.

Joyce A. Cowling, 97, of Gresham, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Du-Wayne Hill, 81, of Jefferson, passed away in his home on Dec. 3, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

Janice Diane Lindsey, 76, passed away in Corvallis, on Dec. 9, 2022. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Thomas Howard Sprague, 84, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his Corvallis home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

