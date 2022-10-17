Death Notices
Michael A. Cochran, 71, of Lebanon, died October 15, 2022. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Brenda Mae Harner, 71, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Charles Arthur Humphrey, 82, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at OHSU Hospital. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mildred Martha Kenagy, 99, of Albany, passed away October 16, 2022 at her home at the Mennonite Village. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Donald Harry Shindler, 93, of Scio, passed away October 13, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.