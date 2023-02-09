Jami R. Barone, 50, of Corvallis, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Good Samaritan Regional Hospital. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Richard Charles Bradshaw, 78, of Tangent, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Monday, February 6, 2023. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Carl Raymond Cleem, 88, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday in Madras. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Luella L. Koerper, 93, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at her Corvallis residence. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.