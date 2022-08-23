 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Death notices

Candice Gutierrez, 42, of Lebanon, died, August 16, 2022 at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

LaRayne Harkins, 87, of Albany, passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 21, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Edith Isadora Jenness, passed away peacefully in her home at age 99 on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Richard Edward Reynders, 75, of Albany, passed away at their residence on Sunday, August 21, 2022. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Iva Jean Snook, 89, of Brownsville, passed away August 22, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ethel Yoder, 97, of Sweet Home, died August 19, 2022 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

