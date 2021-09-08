 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices
0 Comments

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ruth Davis, 74, formerly of Albany, died August 31, 2021 in Garden City, Idaho. Arrangements by Driskill Memorial Chapel of John Day.

Joan DeLieu, 86, of Monroe, died Sept 4, 2021. Funeral Arrangements will be announced by McHenry Funeral Home.

Leah "Bee" Kropf, 86, of Albany passed away on September 7, 2021. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Virgil Moore, 79, of Lebanon, died September 6, 2021, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dr. Armin Olsen, 82, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Steve A. Parviainen, 73, died on Monday, September 6, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.

Jeanette M. (LaFond) Scott, 77, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon on Thursday, September 2, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News