Lois Ellen Bartram, 88, of Albany, passed away April 23, 2023 in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dr. Darrel Bibler Jr, age 87, died on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Timberhill Place in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ryan Patrick Birch, 58, of Lebanon, passed away April 8, 2023 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Harold Sylvester Ellis, 57, of Albany, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Albany. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Thomas George Hildebrand, 76, of Waldport, passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, on Friday April 21, 2023. Arrangements by Fisher Funeral Home.

Roy E. Poppleton, 88, of Albany, passed away April 24, 2023. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Peter Scott, 83, of Corvallis passed away April 23, at Oregon Health Science University in Portland. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Suzanne Arlene Smith, 67, of Albany, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Albany. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.